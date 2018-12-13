Serato Update Adds Tidal, Soundcloud & More To Your Toolbox

Your playlist for your party sets is getting a boost thanks to Serato’s latest update which will allow DJ’s to utilize your playlist from streaming services such as Tidal and Soundcloud.

Serato’s DJ Pro 2.1 update was in beta for some quite some time but officially went live yesterday. On top of the ability to expand your song selection on-the-fly, the Serato Play ($39) pack will allow DJ’s to “work without hardware connected and access advanced features such as EQ, FX, Filters, your other expansion packs and more as described on the company’s website.”

Before Serato’s DJ Pro 2.1 update, Pulselocker was the go-to app that allowed DJ’s to use streaming services so this update will be very welcomed by those who used the app religiously before its demise. Of course, you will need working internet service or wi-fi to utilize the streaming services within Serato because there is no offline mode available yet. Plus you will need either Soundcloud Go+ and a Tidal Premium account.

Now there is a catch, DJ’s might have trouble finding certain songs if that is the case it could mean the artist probably opted-out of the third-party API. Also according to DigitalDjTips, you will not be able to utilize Tidal and Soundcloud at the same time.

This update sounds like a dream come true, you can see it in action in the video below.

Photo: RyanJLane / Getty