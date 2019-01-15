Alicia Keys To Host 2019 Grammy Awards [Video]

The Grammy Awards is putting some respect on Alicia Key’s name. She has been appointed as the host for the upcoming ceremony.

As spotted on Deadline the singer will be taking center stage as the MC for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. She made the formal announcement via a behind the scenes video that she posted on her Instagram account. The clip follows her as she gets the phone call confirming the slot, shares her excitement with her family and preps for a promotional teaser shoot.

The New York native expressed her enthusiasm about the opportunity. “I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy,” she explained. “I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and magic. I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year!”

Neil Portnow, President of the Recording Academy, also released a statement detailing his appreciation. “Throughout her exciting career, I have watched her become a powerful force within the music industry and beyond. As an artist who speaks to the power of music for good, a role model, and a spokesperson for change, we are thrilled to have her on board for what’s sure to be an unforgettable Grammy Awards.”

Considering Alicia’s 15 Grammy wins and on camera experience as a judge on NBC’s singing competition show The Voice, she makes for an ideal candidate for the gig. The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, February 10 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles via CBS. Kendrick Lamar leads all artists with eight nominations.

You can see the video montage below.

Photo: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com