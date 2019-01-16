Tory Lanez ft. Trippie Red “FeRRis WhEEL,” Trae Tha Truth ft. Dave East, Royce Da 5’9, Rick Ross, E-40, Snoop Dogg, Fabolous, etc. “I’m On 3.0” & More | Daily Visuals 1.15.19

Tory Lanez really dodged a bullet last month when he avoided getting into an unnecessary beef with Royce Da 5’9 and now that he doesn’t have to live life looking over his shoulder he can get back to the music side of things.

Linking up with Trippie Redd in the visual to “FeRRis WhEEL,” Tory Lanez finds himself back in school where he and his classmates get rowdy before turning up at a house party where everyone threw their inhibitions to the wind.

Trae Tha Truth meanwhile probably dropped the longest song of the last few years as he linked up with, well, everyone from the east to the west in his 9-minute clip to “I’m On 3.0.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tyga, Lil Duke, and more

TORY LANEZ FT. TRIPPIE REDD – “FERRIS WHEEL”

TRAE THA TRUTH FT. DAVE EAST, ROYCE DA 5’9, T.I., CURREN$Y, TEE GRIZZLEY, E-40, STYLES P, SNOOP DOGG, FABOLOUS, G-EAZY, RICK ROSS & CHAMILLIONAIRE – “I’M ON 3.0”

TYGA – “FLOSS IN THE BANK”

J. STALIN & DJ FRESH – “BUBBLE GUM CANDY FRUIT”

JACKIE SPADE – “MIA”

KEY! & KENNY BEATS FT. 6LACK – “LOVE ON ICE”

FREDO BANG FT. TEE GRIZZLEY – “MANSION PARTY”

LIL DUKE – “ADIDAS”