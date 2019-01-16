Atlanta Strip Clubs Staying Open Super Bowl Sunday

Atlanta strip clubs have banded together under a common goal. That would be staying open Super Bowl Sunday to rake in the dough.

Reports TMZ:

Here’s the deal — adult entertainment venues in the ATL aren’t allowed to be open on Sundays unless they also serve as restaurants. This is obviously bad news for food-free joints hoping to take advantage of thousands of extra folks in town for Super Bowl 53 … but they weren’t going to let the business opp pass without a fight.

So, several of the city’s popular strip clubs — including Blue Flame Lounge, The Cheetah and Magic City — banded together and went to City Council to ask for an exception for Super Bowl Sunday … and they got it! Somehow no one found out about the meeting and reported it.

Those in charge also agreed to let the clubs stay open an extra hour the entire week of the big game … so the lights won’t come on until 4 AM from January 28 through February 4.

What a time…

Word is spots like Magic City and Cheetah are flying in extra pole dancing. talent

This means Drake gotta be in town, right?

—

Photo: Getty