A New ‘Ghostbusters’ Film Based On The OG Is In The Works

Two years after the Ghostbusters franchise got a reboot with the all-female cast starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon, it looks like Hollywood is once again giving the franchise another sequel set in the same universe as the 80’s original.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Jason Reitman (Juno, Tully) has been tapped to write and direct the untitled Ghostbusters sequel which will follow the events that happened in the OG Ghostbusters film that was directed by his father, Ivan Reitman.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman says. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Sounds good to us.

Though the 2016 reboot featured the likes of OG Ghostbusters Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson, they obviously weren’t the same characters they were when they were hunting ghosts with proton packs and inverted traps. Not to mention fans weren’t too happy with the reboot featuring an all-female cast because, well, sexism. And though the 2016 version was actually pretty cool, Reitman doesn’t intend on connecting his project with the Paul Feig directed project.

“I have so much respect for what Paul created with those brilliant actresses, and would love to see more stories from them. However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film,” Reitman says.

We ain’t mad at that. We just hope Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd and Ernie Hudson suit up one last time in the film. R.I.P. Harold Ramis.

Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters is slated for a summer 2020 release.