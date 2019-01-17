CLOSE
HomeNews

Louisville Airport to Be Renamed After Muhammad Ali

The Greatest is getting an honor worthy of his accolades.

Leave a comment

This only makes sense. Louisville is renaming its airport after hometown legend, and the greatest, Muhammad Ali

CNN reports that the Louisville International Airport will become the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. The decision comes after a reportedly year-long study on a renaming that was voted on Wednesday (Jan. 16).

“This tells the world how proud we are to associate ‘The Greatest’ with not only our great city, but our great airport,” said Jim Welch, chairman of the Airport Authority Board, via a press statement.

Ali was born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. on January 17, 1942 in Louisville.

An airport in Kentucky is being named after a proud Black man. How dope is that?

Photo: WENN.com

Muhammad Ali

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Indiana GOP Candidates Hold Get Out The Vote Rallies Ahead Of Midterm Election Day
Rudy Giuliani Basically Said Trump Campaign Colluded With Russia
01.17.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close