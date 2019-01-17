Skyzoo Unveils New Joint ‘Retropolitan’ Project With Pete Rock

Skyzoo has forged a respectable career on the back of his razor-sharp lyrics and his unyielding love of all things Brooklyn that’s apparent in his verses. Zoo just unveiled a new project coming soon featuring production from legendary beat wizard Pete Rock for the collaborative album, Retropolitan.

Earlier this month, Skyzoo and Pete Rock teased the potential album and got right to work shortly after letting their respective fanbases know that something was definitely brewing behind the scenes.

Streets been talking, cat’s outta the bag, the rumors are true. Skyler Taylor x Peter Phillips full album brewing as we speak 🤭 https://t.co/RIExeHWsTd — Skyzoo (@skyzoo) January 5, 2019

Currently at Pete crib picking out beats… Skyzoo x Pete Rock LP coming soon 🤭 — Skyzoo (@skyzoo) January 6, 2019

Skyzoo announced the project’s title via Instagram which included a very New York-centric theme in the images with the caption reading, “Official album title announcement: Skyzoo x Pete Rock (@PeteRock) – “Retropolitan”. Release date/official album cover/label info/etc all to be released soon.”

According to Skyzoo’s Instagram, it appears that he and Pete Rock are halfway done with the album. Considering that Skyzoo has never been a slouch on the microphone with one of Hip-Hop’s best producers providing the heat, this album is going to be fire flame emojis for sure.

Official album title announcement: Skyzoo x Pete Rock (@PeteRock) – “Retropolitan”. Release date/official album cover/label info/etc all to be released soon. Fire 🔥 emojis by @NyMojis pic.twitter.com/IYPkZbw8IG — Skyzoo (@skyzoo) January 16, 2019

Photo: Getty