Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Hudson And 50 Cent Party At Oscar’s After Party [Photos]

Vanity Fair magazine brought out the stars for their annual Oscar’s after party last night in Los Angeles.

Spotted at the celebration were Jamie Foxx, 50 Cent and the newly svelte Jennifer Hudson who mingled with Justin Timberlake, and Justin Bieber who stepped out with his girlfriend Selena Gomez for the first time.

Hudson donned a stunning orange gown while 50 and Jamie looked dapper in tuxedos.

Check out pictures of Vanity Fair’s Oscar’s after party below.

