CLOSE
HomeNews

Future Releases His Allegedly Final Album on Epic, ‘The WIZRD’ [Listen]

Future drops his first studio album in two years, but was it worth the wait?

Leave a comment

View this post on Instagram

#THEWIZRD OUT NOW

A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on

It’s been two years since Future‘s dropped his last studio albums Future and Hndrxx, and though he has released a mixtape and made a few guest appearances to keep his name buzzing on these streets, fans have been waiting patiently for a new label backed project. And just like that the dry spell comes to an end as the ATL representative finally releases his seventh LP The WIZRD.

Featuring production from the likes of ATL Jacob, Southside, and TM88 amongst others, The WIZRD comes in at 20 cuts deep and bolsters just three guest appearances: Young Thug, Gunna, and Travis Scott. In other words, you’re gonna be getting a whole lotta Future.

This also marks the last album that Future owes his label, Epic Records. Will Future go out and start his own label or will he sign with another label for a lucrative deal? Only time will tell but until then check out The WIZRD below and let us know your thoughts on the album.

Photo: WENN.com

Future

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Pepsi B96 Chicago Jingle Bash 2018 at Allstate Arena
Bardi B For President: Cardi B Weighs In On The Federal Government Shutdown
01.17.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close