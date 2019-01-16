Future Says He Didn’t Want To Tell His Fans He Quit Lean

Future has crafted an image as a drugged-up Lothario who struggles with that very fact, creating a rabid fanbase that expects his brand of trap rap. In a recent interview, the Freebandz honcho said he was afraid to tell his listeners that he’s since quit sipping lean because he didn’t want to give off the perception that his music would suffer as a result.

“I don’t want to tell nobody I stopped drinking lean,” Future said to Rob Markman of Genius. “I didn’t want to tell them because I felt like then they was going to be like ‘oh, his music changed because he ain’t drinking lean no more.’ Or, ‘I can hear it when he changing.’ And people be like ‘Damn, why don’t you even say it?’ But it’s hard when your fans are used to you being a certain type of way.”

Future also addresses his appearance on “King’s Dead” for Kendrick Lamar’s curated Black Panther soundtrack project. Some listeners found Future’s random “La Di Da Di Da” bar in the middle of the verse as jarring but he confirms he was just trying stuff out in the booth.

“When I did it, I had did another verse and at then at the end I did the ‘la di da di’ part. But that was my favorite part, but I was just bullsh*ttin’. Just playing around. So I did a verse for the song then I just did that at the end in case they wanted to keep it as like and outro or something,” Future shared.

