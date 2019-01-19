Is Rihanna Launching A Luxury Fashion Brand With LVMH?

It seems makeup and music were mere stepping stones for Rihanna. Word around town is she might be bossing up in the very lucrative couture clothing business.

As per trade publication WWD the Bajan songstress has been in talks with LVMH. For those living under a rock Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a French multinational luxury goods company that manages brands such in the wine & spirits (Veuve Clicquot, Dom Pérignon), fashion (Dior, Fendi) and jewelry (Hublot, Bulgari).

According to multiple sources she is close to landing her own luxury fashion house. So close that employees have reportedly already been assigned to her projects. If true this would be the first time LVMH has launched a line from the conception stages since Bernard Arnault in 1987. The moves would make her the first designer of color ever to sign with the conglomerate.

Earlier this week the “Diamonds” singer stepped out in New York City wearing a pair of Fenty branded sunglasses. Her frames screamed luxury with a bold shape and gold detailing. The speculation is the mystery shades were a sample from a soon to be released collection which will include ready to wear fashion pieces, accessories and leather goods.

Rihanna is no stranger to marketing her name successfully. Her Fenty Beauty line has grossed over $100 million dollars in sales since launching in 2017. Additionally, she has previously co-branded with Dior and River Island on products to great success.

Let’s hope RiRi can pull this off. #ForTheCulture

Photo: Boubakar Badji/News Pictures/WENN.com