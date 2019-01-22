CLOSE
Chris Brown Knocked In Paris On Drug & Rape Charges

A woman claims the singer and two other men raped her in a hotel last week. No charges have been filed

Chris Brown and two other men are facing accusations that they raped a woman in a hotel in France last week and have no being contained. While no charges have been filed in the event, Brown and his associates were detained.

Chris Brown and two members of his team have been arrested by French police after a woman claims she was raped by the singer in a hotel.

French authorities confirm to TMZ Brown has been detained and is in custody for alleged aggravated rape and narcotics offenses. Authorities went on to say he is being processed, which is the French version of being arrested and booked.

The woman says she met Brown overnight between January 15-16 at club Le Crystal and then headed back to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel with the singer where she claims to have been raped.

An update from the outlet adds that Brown was indeed arrested and in two days he must either be released or appear in court to face potential judges from a prosecutor. If he is released with “obligations,” he’ll have to remain in Paris and surrender his passport pending trial.

