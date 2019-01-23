Light Skint Litigation: Drake & Odell Beckham Jr. Named In Alleged Nightclub Attack Lawsuit

Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. will have to lawyer up after a man named the pair in a lawsuit stemming from a 2018 incident. The man claims that after approaching his girlfriend in a nightclub as she was talking to the pair in VIP, Drake’s security team gave him the beatdown.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a guy named Bennett Mcbride Sipes claims he was a patron at a nightclub called Delilah on March 24, 2018. He claims he was there to see his girlfriend, Sommer Ray, who was in the VIP section of the club, talking to Drake, OBJ and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex, Younes Bendjima.

Sipes claims that when he approached his girlfriend, an argument ensued between him and the three men. He says that when he went to leave the VIP area, he “witnessed Defendant Drake signaling to his private security a hand gesture of ‘throat slash,’ after he pointed at Plaintiff. Plaintiff understood this to be some type of physical threat towards himself.”

As he was attempting to enter the restroom, Sipes claims Bendjima and members of Drake and Beckham’s entourage and private security proceeded to “push, shove, kick and repeatedly punch Plaintiff in the face and body.”

Sipes also named Bendjima in the suit and is seeking specific damages.

—

Photo: WENN