Odell Beckham Jr. & A$AP Rocky Face Off In New York Stop of The ‘FIFA 19’ World Tour

Last week the FIFA 19 World Tour kicked in the UK with Big Shaq, Stormzy taking on Man United’s Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard. This week we head to NYC where New York Giants’ star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Harlem’s own A$AP Rocky are next to pick up the sticks.

You can already guess who won this match.

While last weeks no rules game of FIFA 19’s Kick-Off mode was a bit more on the comical side thanks to the antics of Michael Dapaah, this installment is a bit more serious but still features some fun moments. We learned right off the bat the master of the one hand grab was into the world’s game before he shifted into the world of American football.

A$AP, on the other hand, dabbled a bit in sports but surprisingly wanted to play football himself before deciding to just be Pretty Flacko. The match took place at Kith’s NYC office with founder Ronny Fieg in attendance. Rocky immediately informs viewers when it comes to playing games he’s only familiar with board games while Odell put his dazzling FIFA 19 skills to use wowing the rapper in the process.

With New York out of the way that leaves Maluma vs. Martin Garrix in Rio, Brazil, Kimpembe, Meunier, Niska, Alonso in Paris and Liam Payne, Christian Pulisic, Marco Reus and more in Dortmund. You can watch the next episode of the New York episode of the FIFA 19 World Tour below.

Photo: EA Sports