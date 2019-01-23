“Entertainer” aka Jay-Z Attends Duke Game, Enters Zion Williamson Sweepstakes?

Is Jay-Z looking to lock down Zion Williamson as a client? Hova was sitting courtside at last night’s Duke vs. Pittsburgh game, sparking speculation that he was in town to court the future NBA Draft pick to eventually enter the Roc Nation Sports fold.

Roc Nation Sports representing at Duke-Pitt 👀 pic.twitter.com/4ZEEXIXnbW — ESPN (@espn) January 23, 2019

We gotta point out that ESPN described Jay-Z as an “Entertainer” in his chyron. Rapper/mogul would have been cooler, though.

But anyway, Hova reportedly hit up Pitt a few weeks ago about coming through to the game and they obliged. As for Williamson, he dropped a cool 25 points in the 79-64 victory for the Blue Devils. And he was definitely aware of who was in the building.

Williamson hit his first 10 shots and scored 25 points on Tuesday night as the No. 2 Blue Devils had little trouble in a clinical 79-64 victory over host Pittsburgh and coach Jeff Capel, a former Duke assistant.

Afterward, the talk shifted to Jay-Z, arguably the greatest rapper of all time, who sat front row and watched Williamson and teammate RJ Barrett (26 points) show why Duke is must-watch basketball every time the Blue Devils take the court.

“That was like a dream come true,” Williamson said. “To me, he’s the GOAT.”

He also added, “When he walks in, with his squad, you look over and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, that’s him’.”

Williamson also noted that Jay-Z’s “A Dream” is on his pre-game playlist. We’d say Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports has the edge in inking Williamson when he declares for the draft. The agency’s roster already includes the likes of the NFL’s Saquon Barkley and the NBA’s Kevin Durant.

