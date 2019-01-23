Chris Brown To Sue Paris Rape Accuser For False Claim

Chris Brown is going on the offensive after a woman claimed the singer and two other men raped her while the singer was in Paris. After being arrested and let go without charges or constraints on travel, the singer is mounting a lawsuit against his accuser over false claims.

TMZ reports:

Chris’ Parisian lawyer, Raphael Chiche, says, “Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris.”

As we reported, Chris claims he was set up by the 24-year-old model, who claimed Chris took her to his hotel in Paris and violently raped her. Chris called BS, saying he was never alone with the women. We’re told he insists he was playing music off his iPhone in the living room of the suite with 20 people around him the entire time.

Brown’s lawyer in the country tweeted a link to a story regarding the case and a written statement in French, which can be seen below.

#ChrisBrown est libre. Aucune poursuite n'a été exercée contre lui. Il conteste vigoureusement les accusations portées contre lui. Une plainte pour dénonciation calomnieuse sera déposée demain auprès du Procureur de la République de Paris.https://t.co/8cDWhXhUY7 — Raphael Chiche (@rchicheavocat) January 22, 2019

