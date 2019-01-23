9 Things We Learned from Lil Mo on The Breakfast Club

Lil Mo is one of the few stars from the late 90’s who’s gotten a second wind in this era of music thanks to reality TV and social media and now that she’s back in the limelight she’s been dealing with some situations that keep her name in other peoples mouths. Mouths that she will not hesitate getting into either.

Today (Jan. 23), the pint-sized singer and her husband, boxer Karl “Dynamite” Dragan checked into The Breakfast Club to talk about those situations and were unapologetic about how they felt and dealt with them. Talking about her so-called drama with Queen Naija, why she still co-signed Fabolous, and her thoughts about R. Kelly.

Here are the 9 things we learned from Lil Mo and Lil Mo’s Husband on The Breakfast Club.

1. Adrien Broner

According to Karl “Dynamite/Lil Mo’s Husband” Dragan, he feels that Adrien Broner didn’t lose his fight to Manny Pacquiao. He said the hits to the AB’s arms shouldn’t have counted and the fight should’ve been a draw. It should be noted that Karl and AB go way back so…

