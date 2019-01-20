Adrien Broner Caught A Fade For The Hood, Clowned Epically For Thinking He Won

Boxing’s biggest loudmouth and disappointment Adrien Broner had an opportunity to make a statement last night (January 19). Instead, he was embarrassed by 40-year-old boxer Manny Pacquaio in a fight that wasn’t even close from the sound of the first bell.

He did it for the hood.

That’s what the Cincinnati native Broner claimed after the judges correctly and unanimously awarded Manny the decision for the very obvious ass whooping that even the blindfolded characters from Bird Box could see. In classic Broner form, the only entertainment he provided was his post-fight interview with Jim Gray where he was apparently still punch drunk and claimed he won the fight.

Broner was throwing more excuses than punches and even claimed that judges only sided with Manny to set up another fight between Pacquiao and “retired” boxer Floyd Mayweather who promoted the bout.

Broner not only suffered a vicious beat down in the ring, but his post-fight shenanigans also earned him a well-deserved dragging in his Fashion Nova fits up and down timelines on Twitter. Boxing fans lit him up like Manny did in the ring reminding the underachieving pugilist he did not win the fight and that the hood he supposedly did it for wanted nothing to do with him.

You can peep all of the hilarious slander in the gallery below.

Photo: Christian Petersen / Getty