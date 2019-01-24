CLOSE
HomeNews

Bag Collection: Cardi B Lands Las Vegas Palms Casino Residency

Bardi will take to the stages of the KAOS club inside the resort this coming spring.

Leave a comment
Electric Holiday Concert

Source: Gladys Vega / Getty

Among the several bags Cardi B has collected during her swiftly rising career, she has yet to snag a posh Las Vegas residency — until now. The Invasion Of Privacy superstar and social media wizard will have a residency at the KAOS club inside the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Page Six reports:

On Wednesday, the Palms Casino Resort announced the “Bodak Yellow” rapper will kick off her first residency this spring at KAOS, a dayclub and nightclub slated to open in April, as part of the hotel’s $690 million renovation.

Cardi, 26, joins G-Eazy, Kaskade and Skrillex, among additional performers, who will have residencies at KAOS. The venue also reportedly features a rotating 360-degree DJ booth.

Dates will be announced Wednesday.

Salute to Cardi B!

Photo: Getty

Cardi B , Las Vegas , newsletter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Durant Center, a brand-new state-of-the-art educational and leadership facility powered by College Track, will welcome its inaugural class of 69 students from Suitland High School.
Kevin Durant Opens Facility In Maryland To Help Kids Through College
01.24.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close