Tune In: Will Packer Launches New Interactive Live Stream Series About Twitter, On Twitter

In two weeks, Will Packer Media will launch a new half-hour live stream series about Twitter, on Twitter. Power Star Live will highlight the week’s best in comedy, conversations, and culture and viewers will be encouraged to engage in real time so, get ready.

Via press release, Will Packer announced “Power Star Live will cultivate the most creative and impactful content from the powerful social culture that drives Twitter. This show will be a platform that showcases the influence of the varied and diverse users on Twitter and how they impact comedy, music, the arts and pop culture.” The press release goes on to state the series will deliver commentary on the week’s top community and entertainment news, viral Tweets, outrageous memes, and clap backs while highlighting black excellence and keeping receipts on Twitter content.

Power Star Live will be hosted by GlobalGrind.com‘s very own entertainment editor Xilla Valentine as well as comedian Jessie Woo, with guest hosts rotating weekly. Will Packer, Jaime Primak Sullivan, and Will Packer Media’s Kelly Smith will executive produce.

Global VP & Head of Content Partnerships at Twitter Kay Madati said they are “thrilled” about the new show. “We hope people who watch feel not only entertained and seen, but also inspired and empowered.” Tune in on Wednesday, February 6 at 4 p.m. for the first episode.

