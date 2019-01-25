Most people recognize Amanda Seales from he reoccurring role as Tiffany Dubois on Insecure and the brains behind Smart Funny & Black, but heads like us been rocking in the game since she was dropping rhymes as the artist formerly known as Amanda Diva. So y’all know we ridin’ with her.

Today one of the most woke women in the game who’s about to become only the second Black woman to have her own HBO comedy special I Be Knowin’ stopped by The Breakfast Club to give listeners a preview of what to expect from her comedy special this Saturday night (January 26).

Speaking with Angela Yee, DJ Envy and Charlamage Tha God, Amanda Seales opens up about why she’s focusing on her comedy game right now, her feelings on people who stand by R. Kelly, and why she wouldn’t mind people saying she sexed her way up to the top.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Amanda Seales on The Breakfast Club.

1. Saturday Night Special

Amanda feels that comedy specials are important because they’re the last unfiltered way to get some truth from entertainers. Even rappers and singers need to abide by what their record labels and teams want them to go by. She even feels that this is her new calling stating “committing myself to being a comedic voice for change is my life’s turning point.”

