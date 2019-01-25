Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Revealed, Pneumonia

Former model Kim Porter died of pneumonia, it has been revealed. She is survived by her three children.

Reports TMZ:

The L.A. County Coroner’s office released the cause of death as lobar pneumonia — which is an inflammation of an entire lobe of the lungs.

According to the report, Kim had gotten a massage from her goddaughter the day before she was found dead, and watched movies with family members until going to bed at 11:30 PM. The report lists that as the last known time she was alive.

Her goddaughter saw her at 8:30 AM the next day, but thought Kim was still sleeping … so she left for work. The report says housemates checked on Kim again at 11:30 AM. When they found her unresponsive, they called 911.

There were unopened or partially opened bottles of water, Pedialyte and sports drinks on Kim’s nightstand. There were also antibiotics — a Z-pack — a bowl of tomato soup and some Tylenol.

Porter passed away just before Thanksgiving. Her homegoing was a star-studded affair including a eulogy from her longtime ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs.

