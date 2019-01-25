CLOSE
HomeNews

Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Revealed, Pneumonia

Gone way too soon.

Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 06, 2018

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

Former model Kim Porter died of pneumonia, it has been revealed. She is survived by her three children. 

Reports TMZ:

The L.A. County Coroner’s office released the cause of death as lobar pneumonia — which is an inflammation of an entire lobe of the lungs.

According to the report, Kim had gotten a massage from her goddaughter the day before she was found dead, and watched movies with family members until going to bed at 11:30 PM. The report lists that as the last known time she was alive.

Her goddaughter saw her at 8:30 AM the next day, but thought Kim was still sleeping … so she left for work. The report says housemates checked on Kim again at 11:30 AM. When they found her unresponsive, they called 911.

There were unopened or partially opened bottles of water, Pedialyte and sports drinks on Kim’s nightstand. There were also antibiotics — a Z-pack — a bowl of tomato soup and some Tylenol.

Porter passed away just before Thanksgiving. Her homegoing was a star-studded affair including a eulogy from her longtime ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Photo: Getty

 

Kim Porter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Durant Center, a brand-new state-of-the-art educational and leadership facility powered by College Track, will welcome its inaugural class of 69 students from Suitland High School.
Kevin Durant Opens Facility In Maryland To Help Kids Through College
01.24.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close