Homegoing For A Queen: Kim Porter’s Funeral In Pictures and Video

Kim Porter was laid to rest on Saturday, Nov. 25 in Georgia. Sean “Diddy” Combs gave a stirring eulogy.

The funeral for beloved mother, model and actress who died unexpectedly was held in her native Columbus, GA. She was reportedly buried next to her mother, Sarah Lee Porter, who passed away in 2014.

As promised, Diddy, who shared three children with Porter, did it big for his ex-girlfriend. Faith Evans sang and some of the celeb mourners included Usher, DJ Khaled, Missy Elliott, Kimora Lee Simmons, Tichina Arnold and Lil Kim. Besides a gold casket there was also a fireworks display at the Evergreen Memorial Cemetary and a lit repast. Ahead of Porter’s funeral, the family released a statement.

“God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her,” reads the statement, per Page Six. “Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn’t a person she met who’s soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better,” the Porter, Goodwin and Combs families say in a statement Friday to The Associated Press. “She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As her family, we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always.”

See photos from Kim Porter’s homegoing, which included a eulogy from Diddy, in the gallery.

Rest in powerful peace.

Today we lay to rest our ANGEL. Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!! We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you. #KimPorter pic.twitter.com/OdI5hyKBeT — Diddy (@Diddy) November 24, 2018

