FBI Investigating R. Kelly for Flying Underaged Girl Over State Lines

Are the walls finally closing in on the King of R&Pee? R. Kelly is reportedly being investigated by the FBI for flying a woman across state lines when she was underaged.

Azriel Clary, whose parents failed attempt to reach their daughter was profiled in the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, was flown out by Kelly when she was 17.

Yes, besides being highly inappropriate, it’s also illegal.

Reports TMZ:

Azriel, one of the women featured in “Surviving R. Kelly,” was flown from Palm Springs to Phoenix to Orlando on May 25, 2015. She flew US Airways, leaving Cali at 6:57 AM and eventually landing in Florida at 4:09 PM.

A source connected to Azriel’s family tells us the flights were arranged by a woman who was R. Kelly’s assistant at the time.

Here’s why it’s potentially a big deal. Azriel was only 17 at that time and that means R. Kelly could have violated the Mann Act — the federal act that makes it illegal to transport a minor across state lines for purposes of sex, debauchery or prostitution.

We’re told the FBI just learned about the flights within the last week. As we reported … the FBI has also been in touch with Joycelyn Savage’s father multiple times in the last 18 months — so it’s clear the feds are taking the R. Kelly allegations seriously.

However, R. Kelly’s side of the equation feels they did nothing wrong because they have a signed noted from Clary’s mom granting permission for her to travel.

Sounds like they may be headed to court.

