CLOSE
HomeNews

XXXTentacion’s Son Born 7 Months After Rapper’s Death

"Yume has officially arrived."

Leave a comment
XXXTentacion seemingly confessed to beating girlfriend, stabbings in secret recording

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

XXXTentacion‘s legacy lives on. Seven months after the rapper’s untimely death, his son has been born. 

Jenesis Sanchez reportedly gave birth this past Saturday (Jan. 26) to a son, Gekyume Onfroy. The late rapper’s girlfriend was several months pregnant at the time of his murder.

XXXTentacion’s mom, Cleopatra Bernard, announced the arrival on her grandson on his Instagram page with a caricature of a baby and the message “Yume has officially arrived.”

The South Flordia rapper was shot and killed on June 18. Born Jahseh Onfray, he was just 20-years-old. X was born January 23.

Photo: Getty

XXXTentacion

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Dakota Theriot Mugshot
White Louisiana Suspect Reportedly Shot & Killed 5, Taken Alive In Virginia
01.28.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close