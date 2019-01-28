Cardi B Performed At The AVN Awards This Past Weekend

It’s becoming evident that there ain’t no bag that’s safe from Cardi B. Whether it’s music, soft drink or fashion related, Cardi’s coming for that satchel and now Cardi’s getting that controversial porno paper, but not in the way you might’ve hoped for.

This past weekend the Grammy nominated rapper took her twerking talents to the AVN Awards where she performed “Bickenhead” and looked amazing while doing so. Dipped in blue from head to toe, Cardi B and her team owned that stage and had the crowd of adult movie stars bouncing with every drum beat. We can only imagine how many movie contract offers Cardi received while she was there. Who knows, if the paper’s right she’s wild enough to take someone up on one. She basically streamed a freebee with Offset a while back.

Check out some of her performance below and don’t hate on her for doing what it do.