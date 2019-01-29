DMX Performs First Show After Getting Released From Prison [Video]

DMX is wasting no time after giving the criminal system a year of his life. Dark Man X has already hit the stage to perform for his fans.

As reported by Hot New Hip Hop, the Yonkers native was recently released after serving 12 months for tax evasion. On January 26 he performed for a packed crowd at Staten Island nightclub Mr. Ciao. Interestingly enough his former associate Ja Rule was originally booked but dropped out last minute for unknown reasons.

Even though he had been down for a year X hit the stage without any signs of hesitation or rust. Patrons at the restaurant lounge were treated to many of his hits including “Party Up (Up in Here)”, “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem” and “Get At Me Dog”.

The staff at Mr. Ciao’s gave him a personal thank you via their Instagram account. “DMX you saved the day !!! Thank you to all that came to party”.

According to long time Ruff Ryders producer and collaborator Swizz Beatz DMX is focusing on righting his many wrongs. On his Instagram he recounted a phone conversation he had with the “Where The Hood At” rapper immediately after being released. “I JUST GOT OFF THE PHONE WITH MY BROTHER DMX! HE TOLD THIS TIME HE DIDN’T WORK OUT HIS BODY IN JAIL HE SAID HE WORKED OUT HIS MIND! HE ALSO SAID HE’S ABOUT TO MAKE MUSIC FOR THE PEOPLE THAT NEED HIS TRUTH AND PAIN!”

Let’s hope Earl can stay focused out here.

Photo: WENN.com