Fresh Beef: Tory Lanez & Don Q Trade Diss Bars

Tory Lanez is apparently ready to go to lyrical war with the entire Hip-Hop industry, and his boastful claims have gotten the attention of one Don Q. The Bronx rapper threw a shot towards Lanez, with his Canadian rival firing back as expected.

Don Q recently dropped the “I’m Not Joyner” track just days ago over Diddy’s “Victory” beat and he definitely had the attention of folks considering the track has been played over 1 million times on YouTube.

Lanez has brushed aside the diss and came back with “Don Queen” over Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” track. As he’s done in his battle with Joyner Lucas, Lanez showed and proved that he’s a tough customer on the battle rap tip but that isn’t to say that Don Q didn’t throw some haymakers himself.

You be the judge.

Check out Don Q’s “I’m Not Joyner” track and then rock Tory Lanez “Don Queen” below. Sound off in the comments to declare your winner.

Photo: Getty