Migos, Travis Scott & Kid Cudi Headlining Rolling Loud 2019

Music festival season is officially upon us and it looks like a ticket to Miami this summer is a must. The lineup for Rolling Loud has been announced and it is stacked.

As spotted on Complex the three day concert series has confirmed a bevy of crowd favorites from the Rap genre. Migos, Travis Scott and Kid Cudi are set to headline their respective days. Additionally Cardi B, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Kodak Blac, Gucci Mane, Tyga, Soulja Boy, Gunna, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, Lil Pump, Juice Wrld, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Baby and more will also perform.

Rolling Loud will be taking place on May 10 through to May 12 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 1 at 10am EST. In celebration of their fifth anniversary interested ticket buyers have the opportunity to secure their tickets in with a smal deposit.

You can find ticket information here.

Photo: WENN.com