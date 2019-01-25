CLOSE
Facts? Nick Cannon Says Travis Scott’s Decisions Aren’t “For The Culture”

Cannon reflects on Scott's decision to perform at the Super Bowl and more.

Daily Pop - Season 2019

Source: E! Entertainment / Getty

While sitting down with TMZ’s Raquel Harper, Nick Cannon shared his thoughts on all the Super Bowl controversy. Most interesting was when the Wild N’ Out creator questioned Travis Scott‘s decision to perform at halftime, as many artists reportedly declined the invitation out of love and respect for Colin Kaepernick.

Comparing Big Boi—who also decided to perform alongside Maroon 5—to Scott, Nick said “To me, I call it cultural equity. So we’re not mad at Big Boi for performing at the Super Bowl. He’s for the people. But, for someone like a Travis Scott, he gotta walk gingerly.”

When asked what Scott needed to do “to show that he’s for the culture,” Nick questioned the rapper’s integrity…and taste in baby mamas. “It’s more about truly having integrity to who you are in your music and your art form. The people you choose to interact with. The people you choose to procreate with—that decision wasn’t for the culture. But we not mad at you,” he explained. Harper quickly reminded Nick that he’s dated some white women in his day, at which point Nick shouted “I love white women…let’s set the record straight! But that’s the thing—it’s cultural equity, at the end of the day.” Watch the clip here.

Travis Scott was recently blasted for his position on Mike Brown after an old interview, in which he seemed to blame Brown for his own death, resurfaced.

Despite the controversy, the Super Bowl will go down at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, February 3 with Maroon 5, Big Boi, and Travis Scott performing. Out of respect, Scott reportedly spoke with Colin Kaepernick before agreeing to do it. Thoughts?

Photo: Getty

