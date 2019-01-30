Anthony Davis Hit With $50K Fine For Public Trade Demands

Anthony Davis set off a firestorm of discussion after he publicly demanded to be traded from the New Orleans Pelicans. That brash statement that has teams preparing packages cost the talented big man $50,000.

ESPN reports:

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has been fined $50,000 by the NBA after his agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday that his client “wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship.”

The NBA’s collective bargaining agreement prohibits players or their agents from publicly requesting trades.

Paul, of Klutch Sports, told ESPN on Monday that he had informed the Pelicans that Davis won’t sign an extension this summer and wants a trade.

The outlet adds that via sources, Davis wants to end up with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

