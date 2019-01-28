Anthony Davis & His Unibrow Want Out Of N.O., Lakers Fans React Accordingly

The city of New Orleans can’t seem to catch a break as far as, sports is concerned lately. First, the Saints get robbed of a trip to the Super Bowl, and now the Pelicans’ only hope at relevancy Anthony Davis wants out, and according to reports, he is serious about his decision.

Tough week to be a New Orleans sports fan.

The news of the Davis wanting out had to feel like a punch in the gut to Pelicans fans. ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the Wojbomb this morning that the brow’s agent Rich Paul informed the New Orlean Pelicans his client has no intentions of signing an extension and wants out.

Agent Rich Paul has notified the New Orleans Pelicans that All-NBA forward Anthony Davis has no intention of signing a contract extension if and when presented and that he has requested a trade, Paul told ESPN on Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 28, 2019

The news had NBA Twitter buzzing early and firing up their trade machines trying to determine where the All-Star forward could possibly land. The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks have been mentioned but it’s one team in particular who seem to be the ideal suitors for Davis, and that is the Los Angeles Lakers who for the most part have been indirectly courting the big man for months.

The Lebron-led Lakers have been on a bit of a slide with their leader sidelined by a strained left groin. If the Lakers want to land the highly-coveted player trade talks would have to include Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac and a no.1 pick according to NBA sources.

Hearing from sources if Lakers want Anthony Davis, who has requested a trade, LA has to start the deal with Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac, No. 1 pick. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 28, 2019

Judging by the reactions of fans of the team, the Lakers shouldn’t hesitate to make that move to acquire Davis. The Lakers haven’t smelled an NBA championship in 9 years and if they want to they gotta make a move cause this team as built isn’t cutting it. Hit the gallery below to see all of the reactions A.D’s trade request.

