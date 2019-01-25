Jordan Brand Unveils 2019 NBA All-Star Jerseys [Photos]

For the graphics and color combination of red, white and blue, the Jordan Brand design team took cues from early-90s style and the first Charlotte NBA All-Star Game in 1991. As a tribute to the host team, the uniform shorts include a 1991-inspired logo on the waist and side, a honeycomb pattern integrated into the NBA star logo and crowns for Queen City on the vents. “It was important for us to add details that honor the Charlotte community and the great fans there,” notes Creech.

