Cardi B Says Pump The Breaks Her & Offset Are Not Totally Back Together Yet

When TMZ reported that Cardi B finally took her habitual cheating husband Offset back many declared him the winner. Bardi responded swiftly in a now-deleted post saying emphatically nah not so fast.

It was first reported that Cardi B and Kulture moved back to the Atlanta home she shared with Offset. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper stated in her deleted response that TMZ was “lying” and she “hasn’t been in Atlanta since Christmas.”

This development follows her saying the couple was still “working things out” while leaving a New York courtroom yesterday (Jan 31) elegantly decked out in a full-length fur. Offset is on a mission to win back his family and reportedly took some serious steps like changing his phone number and a “no groupies” rule going into effect right on time for Super Bowl weekend.

Whatever the case might be, it looks like the reconciliation is going to happen it’s just going to happen when Cardi says it’s going to happen. Okurrrr!

—

Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty