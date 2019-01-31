Twitter Reacts To Cardi B & Offset Working Things Out

Offset and Cardi B are back together, according to TMZ, but there are some conditions. The site reports Offset had to change his number and there is a “no groupies” rule going into effect beginning this weekend.

Cardi confirmed they were “working things out” after leaving a Queens courtroom…See that clip below, plus social media’s reactions to their reunion in the gallery.

Cardi B says she and Offset are “working things out.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/sGTxjMSURA — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 31, 2019

Photo: Getty