Jay-Z Wants Too Much Money From Ortiz In 40/40 Lawsuit

Lawyer Says Jay-Z Wants “Too Much” To Settle 40/40 Beef With David Ortiz

As previously reported here, Jay-Z sued Boston Red Sox’ star, David Ortiz last year for trademark infringement after Ortiz opened up his Forty/Forty Club in the Dominican Republic.

The lawsuit was settled and Hov asked for $5 million but recent reports indicate that the lawyers do not have authority in this case to simply settle.

David Ortiz’ manager, Mark Walker stated that Jay-Z wanted too much money out of them. The lawsuit filed in April, 2010, and revisited in June of the same year will continue negotiations as yesterday’s proceedings ended in a 3-hour stalemate.

More news about this one to come.