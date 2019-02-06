Bless Up: Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery

Philadelphia rapper Freeway has been battling kidney disease for years. Fortunately yesterday (Feb. 5), the former Roc-a-fella artist underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery.

The surgery went down in a Baltimore hospital. Free, born Leslie Pridgen, 40, updated his fans on his health via Instagram, and he reported all went well post-surgery.

“What’s up everybody? Thank y’all for the prayers and all your support. Everything went well, the surgery went well. And I’m in recovery,” said Free in the video. “God is good. I got the new kidney. The doctor said everything’s fine. Thank y’all man, I really felt the prayers. It meant a lot, man. I felt the prayers. Thank you.”

Bless up and here’s to a speedy recovery for Freeway—and more new bars

