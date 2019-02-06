Eminem Raves About Comedian Chris D’Elia’s Impression of His Flow

Earlier in his career Eminem wasn’t necessarily known for enjoying people making jokes at his expense but in recent years Slim Shady has softened his stance on said practices and actually praised comedian Chris D’Elia’s recent impression of him.

Taking to his Twitter page to share a video of the comedian impersonating him, Em co-signed the performance writing “This is INCREDIBLE!!! 4 a second I actually thought it WAS me!!” Truth be told it was a pretty spot-on enactment of Em’s method of rapping though the comedian’s lyrics were pretty all over the place.

“I’m playin in a hat trick with Danica Patrick/ I’m singin’ in an accent/ Nick Cannon’s fantastic/ There’s oxes and foxes/ There’s oxes and foxes/ While I’m listening to the Loxes,” D’Eila raps with Em’s signature angry delivery. Though Em usually makes a lot more sense with his rhymes and punchlines.

Check out the video below and let us know if Chris D’Elia has Em’s style down pat or nah.