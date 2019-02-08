Lil Baby Arrested In Atlanta, Out On Bond The Same Night

Lil Baby had a brief run-in with the law on Thursday (Feb. 7) after failing to adhere to the rules of the road and was out on bond shortly after. Once he was sprung from the Atlanta Jail, the QC rapper had a message for the city’s finest.

Fox5Atlanta reports:

Dominique Jones, 24, was charged with failure to use a turn signal, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude. He was booked into the Atlanta Jail where bonded out later that same night.

A spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol said they spotted an orange Chevrolet Corvette just after 6 p.m. at a red light on northbound Lee Street and Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. which had failed to signal to change lanes. Troopers said the driver sped off and was passing traffic in a reckless manner in a high-pedestrian area.

Trooper said the Corvette then turned right on Lee Street, was speeding, and weaving in and out of traffic. The car got stuck in heavy traffic at Donnelly Avenue, troopers said, despite efforts to speed around.

GSP said the trooper got out, the driver complied to get out and laid on the ground. A viral video taken by one of the people in the crowd that started to gather shows that trooper handcuffing Jones on the ground next to that orange Corvette.

Via Instagram, Lil Baby posted an image and it’s pretty safe to say that the cops aren’t his best friends at the moment. Check it out below.

