2 Chainz Once Again Not In Celebrity All-Star Game, Calls Out NBA

NBA All-Star Weekend will soon be upon us and the Celebrity All-Star Game has been a highlight of the annual event. 2 Chainz, a former college basketball player, was once again frozen out of the game and blasted the NBA accordingly.
“HEY @nba YOU HAVE NEVER REACHED OUT FOR ME TO PLAY AND TO CLEAR SOME THINGS UP BECAUSE IT FEELS LIKE IVE BEEN GETTIN SH*TTED ON BY THE LEAGUE SINCE 2013 when SOMEONE IN MY CAMP APPARENTLY CALLED A WOMAN OUT OF HER NAME at the game .,,saying he felt disrespected , David Stern was still in office , ANYWAY !!he was wrong and I apologized on this behalf !!IM ONE OF @nba BIGGEST SUPPORTERS and BARELY GET “COURTSIDE” TIX EVERY ALLSTAR ITS SOMETHING there I had to vent I’m over it! #raporgototheleague,” read Tity Boi’s caption of an Instagram post listing the rosters for the celebrity game.
It’s shame that 2 Chainz won’t get to get buckets on his entertainment peers.
