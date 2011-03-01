CLOSE
Nelly Furtado To Donate $1 Million From Muammar Gaddafi to Charity, Should Beyonce Do The Same?

International singer Nelly Furtado is taking a stand against Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi by donating back money she received from him for a concert.

The songstress took to her Twitter page to announce the news saying,

“In 2007, I received 1million$ from the Qaddafi clan to perform a 45 min. Show for guests at a hotel in Italy. I am going to donate the $.”

Furtado’s plan to give back the money is drawing more attention to stars like Beyonce, Mariah Carey and Usher who were also paid by Gadaffi to perform.

The stars were reportedly paid upwards of $1 million but have yet to return their payment.

Protestors upset over his 40 years in power are calling the Libyan dictator to step down.

Gadaffi has refused and over 1,000 Libyans have been killed thus far.

 

