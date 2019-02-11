Dance Like Donald: Google Introduces Playmoji Inspired By Childish Gambino In Fun New Ad

Childish Gambino who was notably absent last night (Feb 10) took home two Grammy Awards for his song “This Is America.” He also won with his new Google Pixel 3 commercial that had him dancing alongside a virtual version of himself.

You can now let Childish Gambino dance into your photos and videos—and even have him react to your facial expressions in real time. This is … Playground on Pixel → https://t.co/rYWEm9x96R pic.twitter.com/FFazzpEcdA — Google (@Google) February 8, 2019

Impressive.

In the new ad, we see Glover in a dance-off with his augmented reality version of his music alter ego Childish Gambino with his unreleased track “Human Sacrifice” serving as the soundtrack. Thanks to the Google Pixel 3’s Playground feature it allows users to add life to photos and videos and bust a move alongside dance-ready characters including the rapper.

Virtual Gambino’s movements are extremely lifelike thanks to Google’s ARCore’s motion tracking, light estimation, and ability to understand the real world. He will even react to your expressions whether your smiling or frowning in real time courtesy of machine learning.

The Childish Gambino Playmoji pack will feature all of his dance moves set to the tune of his songs “Redbone,” “Summertime Magic,” and “This is America.” They were all perfectly captured with the help of the rapper and dance choreographer Sherrie Silver who provided the slick dance steps from Glover’s visual for the Grammy Award-winning record.

If you are the proud owner of a Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL you can dance alongside Donald and partake in Google’s #pixeldanceoff. You can watch the full commercial below.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Getty