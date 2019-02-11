Michelle Obama Stuns & Steals The Show With Surprise Appearance At 2019 Grammys [Photos]

There wasn’t much excitement surrounding the 2019 Grammys, but viewers perked up when Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance. Hitting the stage in a sparkling pantsuit, our Forever FLOTUS stood side-by-side with host Alicia Keys, as well as Jada Pinkett, Jennifer Lopez, and Lady Gaga, as they all spoke about the impact of music on their lives.

During her part of their speech, Obama paid homage to some legends, including her good friend Beyoncé.

“From the Motown records I wore out on the South Side to the ‘Who Run the World?’ song that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story,” she began. “Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves, our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters—every story within every voice, every note within every song. Is that right, ladies?”

Mrs. Obama also took to Twitter to double down on girl power, tweeting “A big part of friendship is showing up for your girls—that’s why I was thrilled to be there for the one and only @aliciakeys at the #GRAMMYs.”

Just Mrs. Obama killing sh*t, per usual.

Photo: Getty