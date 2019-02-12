Back To Zamunda: Paramount Confirms Release Date For ‘Coming To America 2’

Whether you like it or not the sequel to the cult classic film Coming To America is coming. Yesterday (Feb 11) Paramount confirmed the movies official release date.

Mark your calendars and pack your bags we are heading back to Zamunda in 2020.

Aug. 7, 2020, is when the Craig Brewer-directed sequel to blockbuster 1988 comedy will hit theaters. Eddie Murphy is set to reprise his role as Prince Akeem who decided to travel to the NYC borough of Queens (obviously) in hopes of finding a suitable bride he loves as well as respects to rule beside him.

It has been reported that in Coming To America 2 Murphy will be returning to America to meet his long-lost son who is also the potential heir to the throne of Zamunda. Kenya Barris is writing the film’s script as well as taking on executive producer duties. Murphy alongside Kevin Misher will serve as producer for the long-rumored sequel.

While it has not been confirmed all signs point to the original cast members returning. Deadline initially reported Arsenio Hall who played Akeem’s aide Semmi, Shari Headly aka Lisa McDowell, John Amos who starred as her father and Jame Earl Jones who played the king are poised to reprise their roles.

