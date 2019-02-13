PlayStation Classic Console Gets A Price Cut, On Sale For $39.99 At Walmart

If you wanted a PlayStation Classic console but wasn’t feeling the original price now is your chance to scoop one up for $39.99.

For a limited time, you can head to Walmart and pick up Sony’s retro console for $39.99 that’s $60 cheaper than its original price at launch. The steep price cut more than likely stems from the consoles’ weak sales due to the lackluster library games it had pre-loaded on it like Metal Gear Solid, Tekken 3, Twisted Metal, and Final Fantasy VII. But had gamers asking where are hits like Resident Evil 2 or Legend of Dragoon just to name a few.

Also, poor critic reviews didn’t help Sony achieve the success Nintendo saw with its retro consoles the NES Classic and Super Nintendo Classic. While this might look like a significant L for Sony, they definitely can learn from this. With two other consoles the PS2 and PS3 possibly due for the retro treatment they could see more success if they pick the right games to bundle with them.

Or they might just bow out of selling retro consoles altogether and focus on getting the games on their current money maker the PS4 and the rumored PS5 console. With cloud-based gaming and backward compatibility becoming the wave this is definitely the best route Sony could take to open up their entire classic library of games to video game playing world.

Photo: Sony / PlayStation