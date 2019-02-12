CLOSE
Kareem Hunt Gets NFL Job Despite Video Footage Of Him Beating Woman

The former Kansas City Chiefs running back was picked up by the Cleveland Browns.

Kareem Hunt found himself booted from a talent-stacked Kansas City Chiefs squad last year after footage of him beating and kicking a woman surfaced. Despite the video evidence, Hunt was offered a job with the Cleveland Browns but his pathway in getting back to the field will be complicated.

Early Monday afternoon, the Browns signed Hunt to a one-year, $1 million contract.

Congratulations, NFL: business as usual is back, and it’s booming.

There’s video of what Hunt did, from multiple angles. It’s a chaotic scene: a 216-pound athlete lashing out.

A CNN report cited three separate calls to police dispatch. It also noted that the hallway assault was one of three violent off-field acts of which he was accused in 2018: In January, a man told police in Kansas City, Missouri, that his nose and ribs were broken by Hunt and teammate George Atkinson during a nightclub brawl, and a witness said Hunt punched another individual during an altercation in June.

Hunt lands the gig by way of Browns GM John Dorsey, who was previously the Chiefs’ GM and drafted the running back. Dorsey claims Hunt has taken accountability for his actions and is working with the team on a treatment plan.

