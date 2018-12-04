Video Of Kareem Hunt Being Restrained In KC Nightclub Surfaces

Kareem Hunt will have a long road to travel if he ever does get a chance to play in the NFL again after video of an incident this past February went public. Adding to the former Kansas City Chiefs’ legal woes, another video from January shows the player being restrained inside a Kansas City nightclub which was connected to an alleged scuffle.

As we previously reported, a man filed a police report back in January claiming Hunt and George Atkinson — along with others — jumped him at the Mosaic nightclub around 2 AM on Jan. 7.

In the police report, the man claims the Chiefs players had been partying at the club after being bounced out of the playoffs by the Titans a few hours earlier. The man claims he suffered broken bones and bruises in the attack.

In the video, you can clearly see Hunt being held back by a security guard — while other patrons try to calm him down. We’re told Hunt was eventually escorted out of the club.

Neither Hunt nor Atkinson were arrested and no charges were filed. Law enforcement tells us the accuser eventually stopped cooperating with police.

Coupled with the violent video from February and another case in Ohio from June, it would appear that Hunt has possible anger issues, although he was apologetic and remorseful regarding the previously public video.

