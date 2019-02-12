Offset Uses Graphic Clip Of Cardi B Giving Birth To Promote New Album [Video]

Although it seems Offset is officially back in Cardi B‘s good graces, his wife’s supporters have been slower to accept their reunion. Bardi Gang continuously accuses the Migos rapper of trying to use her and steal her shine—and Offset’s latest stunt didn’t help.

We all tuned in when Kulture Kiari’s dad crashed Cardi B’s groundbreaking Rolling Loud Festival performance. Cardi was the first-ever woman to headline the fest, but the achievement is now overshadowed by Offset interrupting her set to beg her forgiveness. Per the photo below, that didn’t go over well…

Then, at the Grammys, Offset put a slight damper on Cardi B’s fire vintage Mugler ensemble. Most of the internet wanted to know why he was lurking in the background like that (photo below). Fans were also upset when he accompanied Cardi on stage as she accepted her award for Best Rap Album—although, to be fair, Cardi seemed to want him up there and even thanked him for motivating her.

Now, to top all that off, Offset decided to use a very graphic video of Cardi B giving birth to promote his new album. As Migos teased the project on Instagram, footage from the documentary that will accompany the album was also released. Toward the end, Cardi is seen screaming her lungs out as she gives birth to Kulture. Going from standing by her side to playing the wall, Offset is noticeably shook.

One fan hilariously summed up the internet’s reaction, tweeting “When Cardi B said ‘Invasion of Privacy,’ Offset took it literally.”

Check out the aforementioned footage in the post above (if you can stomach it) and stay tuned for more details about Offset’s untitled project, due February 22.

