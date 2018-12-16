Creepset: Offset Crashed Cardi B Show To Beg Her To Take Him Back, Twitter Is Going Off

Offset misses Cardi B and wants her back desperately. The Migos rapper went as far as crashing her show, and it went as badly anyone with a woke eye to toxic relationships would expect.

Bardi was headlining at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles Saturday night (Dec. 15) when Offset got the bright idea to interrupt her on stage and beg for her forgiveness. During a break in her performance, he brought out flowers that spelled “Take Me Back Cardi.”

Offset got on the mic and said he loved her and would do whatever it takes to get her back. But apparently embarrassing her on stage (i.e. at the office) was not the move, so shortly after he left the stage to scattered boos.

Offset crashes Cardi B’s set at @RollingLoud. The rapper brought out flowers and a cake set up that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi” on stage. Cardi B was not feeling the gesture and had him and the set up removed. pic.twitter.com/MBh3xUWrls — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 16, 2018

Twitter was not with the sh*ts, calling out dudes who think it’s cool to demand Cardi get back with a guy who she’s not particularly feeling, baby daddy or not. It wasn’t lost on many that Offset was being manipulative considering he was the one who cheated on her repeatedly, allegedly.

Rolling Loud is also getting dragged since they were surely involved in letting Offset interrupt the headlining act for selfish reasons.

However, Cardi isn’t with y’all bullying of Offset.

Peep the assortment of reactions in the gallery. Take notes and don’t be that guy.