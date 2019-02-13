Rich The Kid & Crew Caught L At Studio Where Usher Was Recording

Rich The Kid has amassed a couple of Ls over the last year, and this latest instance adds to the stack of tough breaks. The rapper was in West Hollywood where he and his crew were pistol-whipped and robbed while Usher was recording inside.

TMZ reports:

Multiple shots were fired — possibly as many as 10 — during the incident at Westlake Recording Studio … according to eyewitnesses. We’re told the man who opened fire was running away from the studio when he started shooting behind him.

Law enforcement sources tell us Usher was in the studio, but not hurt.

We’re told Rich was outside when it all went down, and it appears he was the target of the robbery. Multiple entourage members were also attacked, and at least one bodyguard was badly pistol whipped.

L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies are swarming the studio and surrounding blocks right now, searching for suspects and collecting evidence. It’s unclear if anyone was hit when the shots were fired, but we’re told the suspect or suspects made off with a ton of cash and jewelry.

In an update, the outlet shared that Rich The Kid is fine but seemingly suggested that perhaps a photo of the rapper flaunting wads of cash in front of an expensive sportscar could have motivated the thieves.

